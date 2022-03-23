If anyone can do it, it's Conor - Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor eyeing belts in 3 weight classes by knocking out Kamaru Usman

Chael Sonnen believes that Conor McGregor is the best-positioned fighter to become the first-ever three-division UFC champion amid talk of a potential Kamaru Usman fight.

The Irishman recently reiterated that he plans to fight for a UFC title in his comeback. However, he revealed that he has shifted his target from lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to welterweight titleholder Usman.

Sonnen, on his YouTube show, made the case for why McGregor is in a good position to win UFC gold in a third weight class. 'The American Gangster' argued:

"If anybody can do it, there's only one person and it's Conor. And I don't mean that he has some kind of supersonic skills. I mean, he's the only guy that's already won two belts that has also fought in a third weight class. He's literally the only guy. You put anybody out there you want, let them go get a victory, [but] they can't do that. He's one of the very few double-champions who still competes, who by the way, has touched down in a third weight class."

Check out Chael Sonnen's take on Conor McGregor's title aspirations:

McGregor, of course, was the first ever fighter to hold belts in two different weight classes simultaneously. He knocked out Jose Aldo to claim the featherweight title in 2015 and finished Eddie Alvarez in 2016 to become the lightweight titleholder.

What did Conor McGregor say about Kamaru Usman?

Conor McGregor gave his fans an update on what's in store for him in his eventual return. In a video uploaded by his own media company, The MacLife, McGregor said:

"Myself versus [Kamaru Usman] for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I'm eyeballing at the minute. Why cut the weight? I've already won the 155-pound title. I got myself to a lightweight frame, but you know, I'm big now. I feel big. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I've got good energy. I'm coming back from a gruesome injury. I don't want to be depleting myself. There should be no need to deplete myself."

The Dublin native also revealed that he's confident about his chances against the No.1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter. 'The Notorious' continued:

"And I feel confident against Usman – a jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What's he going to do? Where's the danger here? I don't see danger... No one has ever obtained three titles in three divisions like I will do if we make this fight."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments about Kamaru Usman:

