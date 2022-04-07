"Listen to the boos, listen to the referee warning" - Chael Sonnen details what Alexander Volkanovski needs to do to avoid trading strikes with 'The Korean Zombie'

Chael Sonnen recently outlined the gameplan that Alexander Volkanovski should follow for his upcoming UFC 273 fight against 'The Korean Zombie'.

Sonnen believes the Aussie should not try to stand and trade with the South Korean fighter. He feels that the UFC featherweight champion needs to take Chan Sung Jung to the ground and keep him there even if that means being booed by the fans or warned by the referee. Here's what 'The Bad Guy' said during a recent episode of his Bad Guy Inc podcast:

"If you're team Volkanovski, you do not go trade with this guy. You gotta trade a little bit. You gotta punch, get into the clinch. You gotta distract him to get into that body. And Volkanovski is a lot better wrestler than he gets credit for, he is a bear on top. I don't have to prove that to you guys. You've seen that. I think he needs to get this guy down and keep him there. I think he listen to the boos, listen to the referee warning, whatever it might be."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Alexander Volkanovski vs. 'The Korean Zombie':

Jung is a crafty striker with serious knockout prowess. It's understandable why Sonnen doesn't want 'The Great' to make it a stand-up fight. However, the challenger is an amazing submission artist as well and has the ability to catch fighters off guard.

Watch Chan Sung Jung react to his UFC career below:

Alexander Volkanovski can further solidify his legacy with a win at UFC 273

Volkanovski has torn through the 145lbs division of the UFC since joining the promotion. The champion is on a 10-fight win streak in the organization and has won his last 20 fights overall. 'The Great' currently possesses a phenomenal record of 23-1.

His UFC wins have come against some of the biggest names in the featherweight division's history. Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, Max Holloway, and more have all been bettered by the Aussie fighter. A win against a bonafide legend like 'The Korean Zombie' will further strengthen his claims of being the greatest featherweight of all time.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski's phenomenal start to his UFC career:

It will be interesting to see if he can retain the title or if Jung can pull off a major upset when the octagon door closes this weekend.

