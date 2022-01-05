Chael Sonnen draws a parallel between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen recently revealed that he noticed some similarities between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor. He harked back to the time when the Irishman was recognized as 'Mystic Mac' for predicting the outcome of his fights.

Jake Paul made his way into mainstream combat sports discourse by promising to achieve great success inside the squared circle. Sonnen opined that the YouTuber-turned-boxer had done just that in a fashion that was quite similar to McGregor's 'Mystic Mac' persona.

Sonnen, in a video posted to his YouTube channel, said:

"Jake paul had a crazy idea that he's going to go into a sport of which he does not belong with no amateur pedigree, no golden gloves, no lineage within the family, like you know, my uncle fought, my grandpa used to box in the army nothing like that he's going to do well, and he's going to headline shows with Olympians and world champions on the card. They are going to open; he is going to be the marquee fight. That is ridiculous. He did just that. Jake Paul is calling his own shots the way Conor McGregor used to do when Conor was getting his come up and then he's seeing them through."

He added:

"Remember 'Mystic Mac' and he had a crystal ball. Conor was not only calling the stoppages, he was calling the rounds and then once he calls the stoppages and he calls the rounds he starts calling the technique that he's going to stop them with. Remember when he was doing that? Jake paul is doing the same thing."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Jake Paul's rise below:

Is Jake Paul going to fight Conor McGregor?

Jake Paul has been lobbying for a fight against Conor McGregor for quite some time now. However, the odds of the two going toe-to-toe inside the ring are much less likely than originally believed.

John Kavanagh recently addressed a potential fight between McGregor and Paul. Kavanagh shut down any and all claims of such a fight while in conversation with The Mirror.

He said:

"I heard something about Jake Paul being managed by an ex-UFC CFO. And I guess it’s interesting to hear some of the negotiation tactics by that big organization being leaked through Jake Paul, so it’s kind of fun to follow that. But as for Conor vs Jake, I’ve honestly never once heard that, and I’ve heard some very crazy things, but that’s never been suggested."

Jake Paul is currently coming off a decisive win over Tyron Woodley and will be looking to take on bigger and better opponents in the near future. As things stand, Conor McGregor is certainly not going to be one of them.

