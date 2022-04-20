Conor McGregor stole 7 press conferences - Chael Sonnen explains how McGregor got fighters to take his bait and keep his name in the media

UFC legend Chael Sonnen has explained how Conor McGregor has managed to maintain his draw as the biggest star in the UFC.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, the former middleweight and light heavyweight contender discussed the impact McGregor has had on UFC events, just by using his social media handles.

The 'Notorious' star, who last stepped inside the octagon in 2021, has used his hugely popular social media accounts to retain his relevancy. By targeting fighters on different cards, the media often ask Dana White about McGregor, rather than the event that's taking place.

With that in mind, Sonnen suggested that the media and the fighters called out by McGregor always take the bait and keep him in the headlines.

"Conor got on a roll, Conor was trolling, even Conor must have been thinking how many times are they gonna fall for this. He got on a roll, seven weeks. Seven weeks in-a-row there was a UFC, and Conor took to social media to call out somebody on the heels of it. Conor McGregor stole seven press conferences, two of which were pay-per-views."

Sonnen explained that all McGregor would have to do was post on Instagram or Twitter, mentioning the name of a fighter on an upcoming or past card. The post-fight conference wouldn't then be about what just happened, it would be about Conor McGregor.

Sonnen continued:

"Titles were contested. [But] the media doesn't ask Dana about what just happened, they ask him about what McGregor is tweeting. I was working on the ESPN desk on the night of the BMF title, the president was there, the Rock was there, the arena was sold out. Diaz vs. Masvidal and we do an ESPN breaking news on a McGregor tweet."

The five highest pay-per-view buys in UFC history all have one thing in common: McGregor headlined every one of them. It's no surprise, then, that whenever the Irishman makes a call on social media, everyone in the UFC listens.

Conor McGregor vs. Kamaru Usman?

Many are anticipating the inevitable return of former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor to the octagon this year, but we still aren't sure who the he'll face.

Despite featuring solely at lightweight in 2021, McGregor recently suggested another foray into the welterweight division is his target this year. With that in mind, the former two-divison titleholder has his sights set on Kamaru Usman.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA 3 weights. 3 KO's. Moving up.

The one and only one to ever do it. 3 weights. 3 KO’s. Moving up. The one and only one to ever do it.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has decimated his competition at welterweight. Despite the likes of Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev staking their claims for a title shot, the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC may have a hard time turning down the payday a fight against McGregor would bring.

No offer is on the table as of yet for the two to fight, but it has certainly been in the minds of both men.

