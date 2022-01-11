Chael Sonnen explains why Henry Cejudo can still insert himself into a title fight against Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo recently threw his hat into the UFC featherweight title mix after Max Holloway pulled out of his UFC 272 trilogy bout against Alexander Volkanovski. In a recent YouTube video, Chael Sonnen revealed how 'Triple C' could fight the Australian for the title.

However, Sonnen clarified that Cejudo would only be considered a legitimate opponent for Volkanovski as long as the champion's next defense remains on the UFC 272 card.

Sonnen suggested that shifting the fight to another date would force the UFC to consider a fight between Volkanovski and the victor of Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar, among others.

In the wake of Holloway's withdrawal, the champion took to social media to issue a call out to Chan Sung Jung. Although 'The Korean Zombie' confirmed his interest in the fight, the UFC has not announced it yet.

Sonnen admitted that since the fight hadn't been officially announced, Henry Cejudo still had time to insert himself into the conversation.

While laying out the perfect scenario for Henry Cejudo to fight Alexander Volkanovski, Chael Sonnen said:

"It's very good for Henry that Zombie agreed to this, Volkanovski accepted Zombie's challenge, the audience was cool with it, but it did not get announced. That just means that it only tells us one thing that that decision is not yet made, which is where a guy like Henry still does have time to insert himself [into the fight]."

Henry Cejudo is still in touch with MMA

Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA after his win against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back in May 2020. Although he stopped competing actively inside the octagon, he refused to part ways with the sport of MMA completely.

Over the course of 2021, Cejudo was seen training with multiple former UFC champions. 'Triple C' trained with Deiveson Figuereido, Jon Jones and Zhang Weili durign 2021. He frequently posted pictures and videos of their training sessions on social media.

In a post featuring 'Bones' and 'Deus Da Guerra' on Instagram, Cejudo wrote:

"And new is going to be the fraze for next year. Just wait and watch."

