"It was beautiful" - Chael Sonnen was impressed by Islam Makhachev's actions after Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Al Iaquinta fight

Chael Sonnen recently praised UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev.

In a recent episode of the Bad Guy Inc podcast, Sonnen narrated an incident that took place at UFC 223 during the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta. Islam Makhachev was Khabib's cornerman during the match.

Sonnen explained how Makhachev checked on Iaquinta after the fight and even offered his towel to 'Raging' after seeing that he was bleeding. 'The American Gangster' was highly impressed with Makhachev's humility and described it as "a beautiful moment."

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA Instead of instantly celebrating. Islam Makhachev wipes Al Iaquinta's bloody face. Instead of instantly celebrating. Islam Makhachev wipes Al Iaquinta's bloody face. https://t.co/4YgmuVC7c3

Sharing his thoughts on the Dagestani fighter, Sonnen said:

"When Islam Makhachev is in the ring as a cornerman, he's got Khabib, he's got the eagle t-shirt on... He walks past Al... Islam stops to check on Al and sees that Al is bleeding. Takes the towel off of his shoulder and wipes down Al's face. Now Al is not in the mood. Al is never in the mood quite frankly and so Al just turns out and walks the other way but it was still this beautiful moment."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

Islam Makhachev wishes "speedy recovery" to Beneil Dariush after he pulled out of UFC Vegas 49

After Beneil Dariush's withdrawal from their main event at UFC Vegas 49 next weekend, Makhachev extended his best wishes to the former.

Reports came in that Beneil Dariush would not be fighting Makhachev on February 26 due to a leg injury Dariush suffered. However, the promotion was able to book a backup fighter rather than removing Makhachev from the card entirely.

Makhachev will now face Bobby Green for a catchweight bout (160 lbs) at UFC Vegas 49. Green was in action as recently as UFC 271 where he defeated Nasrat Haqparast via unanimous decision.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Makhachev wished Beneil Dariush a speedy recovery and seemed confident that he would face 'Benny' in the future.

Makhachev wrote:

"Different opponent, same goal. Also, I just wanna wish Beneil speedy recovery and best of luck. I truly believe we will face each other in the future. Соперник травмировался дали нового оппонента 26 февраля мы деле ! #ufc"

Edited by Genci Papraniku