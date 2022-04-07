He could start throwing stuff at Francis Ngannou - Chael Sonnen jokes that no weight class is "off-limits" for Henry Cejudo

Chael Sonnen has been following Henry Cejudo's recent social media tussles with fellow UFC fighters on social media and is impressed with 'Triple-C' from what he's seen thus far.

Cejudo has recently had interesting exchanges on social media with fighters who compete both in the bantamweight division, where he used to compete as well as in other weight classes.

Cejudo indulged in banter with the likes of Petr Yan and Conor McGregor most recently. McGregor and 'Triple C' have been going back-and-forth on social media.

Interestingly, Cejudo even seemingly challenged McGregor to a fight despite competing in at least two weight classes below the Irishman.

According to 'The American Gangster', Cejudo should continue to pick on fellow fighters regardless of whichever weight class they compete in. Sonnen said he finds the former two weight division champion's current online schtick entertaining and pointed out that he can get fighters to react to his comments as well.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen jokingly claimed that Cejudo could even pick on UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou if he wants to. He said:

"This is a playful angle. He's got everybody firing back and now all weight classes are fair. He's way above his grade right now going after a potential 70 pounder or even a 55 pounder. Henry himself has never even fought at 45 but there's nobody off limits. He could all of a sudden start throwing stuff at Francis Ngannou and it could get very interesting."

Henry Cejudo claims he is one handsome paycheck away from making an octagon return

Henry Cejudo retired from the sport of MMA back in 2020 after beating former champion Dominick Cruz. Despite being retired, Cejudo has time and again expressed a desire to step inside the octagon again.

Upon his return, Cejudo said he wanted to fight featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski in a bid to become a champion in three different weight classes. UFC president Dana White, however, didn't like the idea and insisted that 'Triple C' must first become champion in the 135lbs division before moving up to 145lbs.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Henry Cejudo revealed that the UFC isn't willing to pay him enough to make him step out of retirement. He claimed that given his resume, he deserves to be paid much more than what the promotion is willing to offer him. Cejudo stated:

"They can see me back when they show me the money, that's when you guys can see me back. The money better be worth my legacy. An Olympic champ, two-division belt holder, nobody has my resume...Give me Holloway, give me Alexander the average, give me that ugly potato face Petr Yan, I want them all."

