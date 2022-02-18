"Lawyer up real fast" - Chael Sonnen has a piece of advice for Floyd Mayweather in light of Logan Paul pay controversy 

Floyd Mayweather faced Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition match billed as 'Bragging Rights' in June 2021. More than half a year later, Paul claimed that he is yet to be paid his dues and will now resort to legal action.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently opened up on the controversy between Paul and Mayweather. According to Sonnen, Mayweather's brand 'The Money Team' is not an actual company, contrary to popular opinion.

Sonnen believes Mayweather should get a lawyer and try cutting a deal with the YouTube star before the FBI gets involved. 'The American Gangster' recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Big problem for [Logan] Paul. He signed a contract with the Money team... that's a big problem. Big problem for Floyd [Mayweather] if he received funds, and he did. And he converted those funds to his own, which it appears that he did. So this story is going to be ongoing. But if you are team Floyd, you are gonna wanna lawyer up real fast. You're gonna wanna get a hold of their representation before the FBI gets called in to look at the issue. You're gonna want to make a deal and you're gonna want to pay Logan Paul."

Watch Chael Sonnen weigh in on the Mayweather-Paul controversy below:

Floyd Mayweather opens up on the controversy

The exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul was a huge box office success with over a million reported pay-per-view buys. According to 'Money', Paul's recent accusations come as part of being in such blockbuster events.

Mayweather claimed that the "back-end" money from such events comes in hand with time. The former world champion recently said on The Pivot Podcast:

"To them, that's real money, and I like the YouTubers. The money on the back-end though, from pay-per-view, that takes a while. Nothing comes right away. I'm still collecting checks from fights seven or eight years ago. They just hate when the table is turned. Be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life."

Watch Floyd Mayweather weigh in on the payday controversy below:

