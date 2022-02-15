"There is no part of Israel Adesanya that has fear" - Chael Sonnen on Khamzat Chimaev calling out Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen doesn't believe the notion that Israel Adesanya is afraid of rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recently-deleted tweet, Chimaev claimed he'd "kill" Adesanya following the Nigerian-born Kiwi's successful title defense at UFC 271. 'The Last Stylebender' has yet to respond to Chimaev, leading some to believe he's avoiding the undefeated prospect.

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Israel Adesanya

However, Sonnen argued that it's uncharacteristic of Adesanya to shy away from a fight against anyone. During an episode of his YouTube show, the former UFC title challenger said:

"Don't come and tell me, '[Khamzat] Chimaev will just take him down and Izzy knows it. Izzy doesn't want to fight.' You could be right. [But] what I'm telling you is that Izzy doesn't care. Go ahead. Izzy has gone out of his way to find the absolute hardest fights."

Sonnen added:

"Izzy should have lost to Yoel Romero. A Cuban Olympic wrestler vs. a skinny kickboxer from New Zealand – Izzy asked for the fight. He does not care; his mind doesn't work the same. Izzy should not have beaten Jon Jones, but he tried to get in there. Izzy should not have beaten Jan Blachowicz but he did get in there. He goes out of his way to get beat because he's still curious. He's still young and he wants to get better. I have to bring that to you because there is no part of Israel Adesanya that has fear."

Watch Chael Sonnen comment on Khamzat Chimaev's jibe at Israel Adesanya below:

Chael Sonnen thinks Israel Adesanya is excited for new challengers

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya is chomping at the bit to fight Jared Cannonier. Cannonier likely secured a title shot with his emphatic win over Derek Brunson at UFC 271. He called out the champion in his post-fight interview. Adesanya accepted 'The Killa Gorilla's' challenge soon after his win over Robert Whittaker.

Sonnen claims Adesanya will be motivated to fight someone he hasn't fought before. 'The American Gangster' explained:

"I think Izzy is excited about the Cannonier fight and it has nothing to do with the style or the record of Cannonier. It's somebody new... I'm following the golden rule on that one which is to put myself in Izzy's shoes. What would I think? I'd want somebody new. You don't want the same guys unless the guy beats you. If you beat him, get him in the rear-view [and] move down the road."

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Jared Cannonier lets the elbows reign down!!!



Jared Cannonier lets the elbows reign down!!! https://t.co/TBLHeQGFsy

Following his win over Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271, Israel Adesanya called for a fight against Jared Cannonier in June. Having already beaten top contenders Marvin Vettori (twice), Whittaker (twice) and Paulo Costa, 'The Last Stylebender' will be eager to take on "fresh meat" later this year.

