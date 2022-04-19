Chael Sonnen reveals what Henry Cejudo needs to do to get a title shot from Dana White

Henry Cejudo has been calling for a fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski for a long time. 'The Messenger' is targeting a title shot that will present him with the possibility of becoming a three-division UFC champion.

To prove his seriousness, Crejudo recently re-entered the USADA drug testing pool. According to the guidelines, the former double champion will have to be tested for six months before he is cleared to compete.

Chael Sonnen believes that if Cejudo wants UFC president Dana White to grant him a title shot upon his return, he should shift his focus towards bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling instead of 'The Great'.

According to Sonnen, if 'Triple C' manages to convince Sterling for a title fight, White may potentially sign off on that contest. During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"It does sound like, of the red corner, the blue corner [Aljamain Sterling] and the promoter [Dana White], you don't have the promoter. Now, if you're Henry, you have to first access, 'Is the promoter playing chess with me here? Or can I take him at face value? Because when I take him at face value, I've gotta put full direction to the blue corner, who, in this case in Sterling. Take everything off trying to talk Dana into it, put all my attention, put all my troops straight into Sterling. Get Sterling on board of the fight, then we come back and see the promoter again.'"

Catch Chael Sonnen's full video below:

Henry Cejudo has not competed in nearly two years

Henry Cejudo was last seen in action when he took on Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title at UFC 249 in May 2020. 'Triple C' won the contest via second-round TKO and then proceeded to announce his retirement from the sport.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

Here's Henry Cejudo's retirement speech with Joe Rogan post fight. Still can't quite believe this happened. #UFC249 Here's Henry Cejudo's retirement speech with Joe Rogan post fight. Still can't quite believe this happened. #UFC249 https://t.co/ymDNVSf6Iq

Despite not fighting for nearly two years, Cejudo has managed to keep his name in the news as he is constantly calling out active UFC fighters on social media. One of the main targets of his callouts has been Volkanovski.

With 'The Messenger' re-entering the USADA pool, the possibility of a superfight between him and the featherweight king has become stronger. However, it remains to be seen whether the potential matchup will come to fruition, especially given White's evident reluctance to book it.

Edited by Harvey Leonard