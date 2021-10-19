"He's trying to do what Georges did" - Chael Sonnen reveals what Kamaru Usman needs to do to achieve GOAT status

Chael Sonnen has shared his thoughts on what Kamaru Usman needs to do in order to be considered the GOAT.

Speaking on his YouTube series Beyond the Fight, 'The American Gangster' said that in order to achieve the same level of success as Georges St-Pierre, Usman needs to clean out his division twice.

"For Usman to go to the only other level that he possibly can with his level of success in the sport, you're talking about 'Greatest of All Time' status, which is an opinion by the masses and for him to get there, he's gonna have to do what Georges [St-Pierre] did, which is not only clean out the division, he's gonna have to do it a second time. And that's what he's starting to do. That is absolutely what Usman-Masvidal part two was about. That is what Usman-Covington part two [is] about. It looks as though, down the road, it could be Leon Edwards vs. Usman part two. He's trying to do what Georges did and it is a big damn deal."

Usman and Covington are scheduled to collide for the second time in the main event of UFC 268. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' won their first encounter via fifth-round TKO at UFC 245.

Chael Sonnen talks about the possibility of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 3

Chael Sonnen believes that if Colby Covington loses his rematch against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, 'Chaos' will not get another title shot while 'The Nigerian Nightmare' sits on the welterweight throne.

"This is the final shot [for Colby Covington] if Kamaru Usman sits on top of that division. There is not going to be a part three, no matter how many guys Colby beats. No matter how much Colby proves, 'I'm the true number one contender,' there is not going to be a part three without a variance in outcome in one of the first two."

Catch Chael Sonnen's thoughts on Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington below:

Also Read

After Khabib, Conor and Jon Jones, it's Islam, O'Malley and Izzy. Follow them here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard