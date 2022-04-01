"I had met a guy who would exaggerate" - Chael Sonnen reveals why he thought Sean Strickland was a liar 

Chael Sonnen knew Sean Strickland was a liar the moment he first met the future UFC middleweight contender.

Sonnen shared an anecdote about the day he first met Strickland at the Reign Training Facility. 'The American Gangster' then revealed that 'Tarzan', who was only 21 years old at the time, claimed to be an undefeated fighter with 17 wins.

A veteran of the sport, the former UFC middleweight said he was immediately dubious of Strickland's claim. Sonnen, on his YouTube show, recounted his first meeting with 'Tarzan':

"There is no truth. And I remember as I touched gloves I am touching gloves with a liar. I sparred the round with him and I went over to my coach Ryan Parsons and I go, 'That guy claims he's 17-0.' My coach looks at Sean, he looks back at me and I go, 'He just might be.'"

Sonnen pointed out that Strickland could have been what he claimed to be as he was talented enough. The multi-time UFC title challenger, however, said it would be improbable for any 21-year-old to already have 17 professional fights. He went on:

"Going five minutes with him, I knew he was good enough to be 17-0, I just didn't think you could get that many fights in. You got to be 18 before you can fight in the first place then you got to get licensed and then you got to find somewhere to compete... There was a lot to it to where you just couldn't be 21 years old and 17-0. Five minutes with a guy, I knew he was good enough to be 17-0. I still thought that I had met a guy who would exaggerate."

Check out Chael Sonnen's story on meeting Sean Strickland for the first time:

If Sonnen's story is accurate, he met Strickland in 2012. Back then, Strickland is 10-0, seven wins shy of what he apparently claimed he had.

Chael Sonnen makes the case for Sean Strickland as the No.1 contender

Regardless of how he views Sean Strickland's character, Chael Sonnen has made it clear that he believes Strickland is the rightful title challenger.

However, Jared Cannonier is expected to be given the next championship match against Israel Adesanya. 'The Killa Gorilla' solidified his spot after earning an impressive come-from-behind win against Derek Brunson at UFC 271.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie The towel came in, but the damage was done. Jared Cannonier wants a title shot and he may have just earned it with a KO of Derek Brunson. #UFC271 The towel came in, but the damage was done. Jared Cannonier wants a title shot and he may have just earned it with a KO of Derek Brunson. #UFC271 💪 https://t.co/iT5FFB1PF4

Sonnen, however, made the case as to why Strickland should fight for the title over Cannonier. The 'Bad Guy' argued:

"Jared Cannonier earned this. I am not taking anything away from Jared. What I'm saying is if I was in Sean's spot and I have to attack Jared as a way to get what I want, that's the angle I would have gone. 'I have not lost to the last seven men that I've fought, you have not won a round in your last match.'"

