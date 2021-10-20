"Don't ever play in the mud with the pig because y'all get dirty and the pig likes it" - Chael Sonnen's hilarious response to Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark leaving him out of their 'athletes we love to hate' list

On the latest episode of DC & RC, Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark each came up with a list of five MMA athletes that people love to hate.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, who was notorious for his trash talk in the promotion, was not granted a place on either of the two lists. Confused at the omission, 'The American Gangster' released a hilarious Twitter video in response.

" I see I didn't make the top-10 list. Now, I gotta tell you, it's a little bit surprising. This is one of the first top-10 MMA lists in history that I haven't been on. But then again, it's for being unpopular, it's for being hated. So, I suppose it's a compliment. Here's the problem: I don't think you left me off the list because I don't belong on it. I don't think you left me off the list because you like me. I think you left me off the list because you don't wanna get in the mud with me. You don't wanna take the first shot. The two of you learned the golden rule, 'Don't ever play in the mud with a pig because y'all get dirty and the pig likes it.'"

See Chael Sonnen's hilarious response below:

Daniel Cormier reveals why he didn't put Chael Sonnen on the list

Responding to Chael Sonnen's video, Daniel Cormier revealed why 'The American Gangster' did not make it to his and Ryan Clark's 'top-five athletes we love to hate' list.

"Chael it would be very difficult to include you unk, you’re undefeated, undisputed, biggest pov draw of all time. Everyone loves uncle Chael," wrote Daniel Cormier on Twitter.

Irish superstar Conor McGregor secured the top spot on Daniel Cormier's list.

Clark, on the other hand, picked Michael 'The Count' Bisping as his top choice for athletes that people love to hate.

Other MMA fighters (former or active) that made the lists were Cormier himself, CM Punk, Tito Ortiz and Josh Koscheck.

