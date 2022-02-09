Chael Sonnen says Dustin Poirier is in same field as Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz but with one caveat

Dustin Poirier cemented himself among the lightweight elite with back-to-back victories over Conor McGregor last year. However, rumors of his retirement have floated after Poirier dropped a subsequent title shot against Charles Oliveira.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is confident that 'The Diamond' will be back. Sonnen believes Poirier is destined for great heights as he is highly talented at a young age. Sonnen also placed him among UFC superstars Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and the Diaz brothers but with conditions applied.

Speaking on his podcast Bad Guy Inc, Sonnen felt that Poirier differs slightly from the above-mentioned marquee names when it comes to selling fights. While those names can sell fights on their own, Sonnen believes Dustin Poirier still needs a big name against him:

"Every now and then you get to have fun. Conor [McGregor] gets to have fun. It's not gonna be world title fights, he's gonna have some fun now. Same thing with [Jorge] Masvidal, same thing with anybody named Diaz. I'm just asking, is [Dustin] Poirer also on that field?... I think he is with one caveat. The four guys living on that island that I have previously stated [can] truly go in with anybody. You can put all the names on a wall, close your eyes, throw a dart, book him and you're gonna sell out within 24 hours, by the way. Poirier I think needs a partner but it can still be fun."

When Dustin Poirier hinted at retirement

Charles Oliveira dominated Dustin Poirier on the mat before scoring a third-round submission win in the main event at UFC 269. At the post-fight presser, a distraught Poirier hinted at retirement:

“That’s alright, it is what it is. I’ll look in the mirror like a man. I can do anything I put my mind to, I can fight for the belt and go on another streak. It’s just do I want to? That’s the question I have to look in the mirror and answer. Do I want to go down the road again? That answer will come in next couple days or weeks."

More recently, Dustin Poirier was ambiguous about his retirement during a Q&A session on Twitter. The Louisiana native also downplayed the possibility of potential bouts against Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

