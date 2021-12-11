"She has never done anything for the money" - Chael Sonnen says Kayla Harrison would fight Amanda Nunes for the title even for 'one dollar' 

Chael Sonnen believes that Kayla Harrison has a different mindset to many other professional fighters such as Amanda Nunes. He believes the Olympic gold medalist will do her best primarily for the recognition that comes with beating the best.

'The American Gangster' recently discussed the possibility of Kayla Harrison fighting Amanda Nunes. Sonnen opined that Kayla Harrison will take the fight with the UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion to show people her talent. During an episode of Beyond The Fight, Chael Sonnen said:

“When you have an amateur star, you have a different mindset. I prefer the NCAA to the pros. I prefer the Olympics to any event because it's not about the money. It is truly about wanting the recognition... That's the mindset that Kayla is coming with... She's never done anything for the money. If she had an opportunity to sign somewhere else for a whole big jackpot or Dana said I'll give you one dollar, but I'll give you Amanda and the title is going to be on the line. I guarantee you Kayla signs with the UFC.”

Kayla Harrison became the first American to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport of judo at the 2012 Olympics in London. She then won gold again at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Kayla Harrison on wanting to be the best MMA fighter in the world

Kayla Harrison recently retweeted an interview she did almost three years ago where she expressed her desire to be the best fighter in the world. Fast forward to the present day and Harrison maintains the same energy as she did back then.

During her post-fight interview after her debut fight at PFL 2, Kayla Harrison told MMA Junkie reporters that:

"I don't want to just be a judo player who gets in the cage. I want to be the best MMA fighter in the world. I have a lot to work on. I have already told my boxing coach we are working every day. That's it. I don't care. If he has got plans, forget about them."

The Olympic gold medalist has come a long way since that interview and is now considered a potentially worthy opponent for Amanda Nunes. She has also mentioned being wined and dined by the UFC top brass. This could mean we are more likely than ever now to see Harrison grace the UFC octagon with her presence in the future.

Watch the full post-fight interview with Kayla Harrison below:

