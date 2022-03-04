"They are owed a thank you" - Chael Sonnen shows gratitude towards Marshall Rogan Inu, a cryptocurrency named after Joe Rogan's dog, for helping MMA fighters

Chael Sonnen has acknowledged Marshall Rogan Inu ($MRI), a cryptocurrency named after Joe Rogan's dog.

During an episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen explained what $MRI is and how it helps put money in the pockets of MMA fighters across major promotions. Sonnen said:

"They're out there and Marshall Rogan is apparently the name of Joe Rogan's dog. So you get these guys who are experts in crypto, in software, in writing these kinds of scripts and they go after Joe Rogan's dog to get attention but they have a deeper meaning. The deeper meaning behind this project is specifically helping people in the MMA community."

Sonnen furthered that $MRI started out as a meme coin, but has evolved into a project that aids fighters in their financial needs. He then told a story about the time $MRI helped UFC middleweight Ian Heinisch pay for a hefty medical expense.

Sonnen may have proclaimed himself to be the 'Bad Guy' of the MMA world. However, the Oregon native revealed his gentler side when he confessed the only point of making the video was to thank the people behind $MRI. According to Sonnen:

"Every time these guys hear about something of a problem that can be solved through funding, they keep on stepping up. I just want to bring it to you because I wanna give them credit. Somebody here deserves to thank you... I don't even know what these guys look like. I don't know what state they're in, I don't know what country they're from, I don't know how to thank them. But they are owed a thank you."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Marshall Rogan Inu ($MRI):

Marshall Rogan Inu is more than just a meme coin

On their website, Marshall Rogan Inu announced that their growth is currently rising at a "bullish rate." As of February 25, they are apparently "are supported by 4,100+ holders, 7,800+ followers on Twitter, and are up 64% on the previous day."

Marshall Rogan Inu @RoganInu



How-to-Buy Tutorial on $MRI



For those who are unsure on how to buy, please watch this tutorial, and hopefully helps everyone who wants to get in on this wonderful project What we've all been waiting for:How-to-Buy Tutorial on $MRIFor those who are unsure on how to buy, please watch this tutorial, and hopefully helps everyone who wants to get in on this wonderful project What we've all been waiting for:💎How-to-Buy Tutorial on $MRI💎For those who are unsure on how to buy, please watch this tutorial, and hopefully helps everyone who wants to get in on this wonderful project‼️ https://t.co/ndigLawpcc

While netizens on Twitter were quick to dismiss $MRI's success for being a meme coin, the folks behind the crypto brand argued that there's more to what they're trying to accomplish. In an article published on Marshall Rogan Inu's official site, they proclaimed:

"Many people on Crypto Twitter contribute the current success of meme coins to the start of 'meme season.' This could be true for some projects, but we think it’s important to clarify that $MRI is far more than a meme coin. In fact, we don’t like to think of $MRI as a meme coin at all. We are innovators, leveraging the power of crypto to create change in the fighting space."

Video: What makes Israel Adesanya invincible at middleweight!

Edited by David Andrew