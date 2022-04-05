"Monsters don't talk"- Chael Sonnen suggests Khamzat Chimaev should build his persona similar to the way Brock Lesnar did

Chael Sonnen believes that Khamzat Chimaev should not do much talking in front of the camera and should shape his persona in a similar fashion to Brock Lesnar.

'Borz' has been quite active on social media lately and has been doing a lot of interviews. Fans are starting to see a new side of Chimaev, somewhat thanks to his blossoming friendship with Darren Till.

Daniel Cormier has previously said that Chimaev is making a mistake by being more open and Sonnen supports that view. He said that WWE did great business by using Brock Lesnar as a monster. Sonnen believes Chimaev can be a massive star by playing the same sort of role.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Monsters don't talk. And for 22 years, they have been able to sell out the biggest arenas with Brock Lesnar to just go out there and be a monster."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Brock Lesnar and Khamzat Chimaev in the video below:

Sonnen also acknowledged that Lesnar has been much more vocal on the mic recently in WWE. This has brought out a new side of 44-year-old, something he seems to be enjoying. However, it's only after two decades that WWE has used Lesnar like this.

Sonnen further added that Chimaev's popularity is red hot now and that he shouldn't change a thing about his act.

"I'm seeing the same exact point that Daniel Cormier is making about Chimaev. In the short term it could hurt, it could. Chimaev is massive right now. Where do you when you're massive? That is basic biology, anything that is red hot can only cool off."

'The Bad Guy' further took the example of Francis Ngannou and labeled him as a monster. He pointed out that 'The Predator' refrained from doing too much talking until recently.

Khamzat Chimaev is set to return this weekend

Khamzat Chimaev is set to make his return to the UFC octagon this weekend when he shares the cage with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. Chimaev is currently 10-0 in his professional career and is on a four-fight winning streak in MMA's premier promotion.

All of Chimaev's wins to date have come via finishes. He has also absorbed only one strike in his four appearances in the octagon. 'Durinho' will be hoping to change that this Saturday in Jacksonville.

Burns is currently the No.2-ranked welterweight and challenged for the 170-pound gold last February at UFC 258. He is certainly the toughest test of Chimaev's career so far.

Whether the No.11-ranked welterweight will keep his undefeated record intact remains to be seen.

