"I'm not sure we can accept that" - Chael Sonnen on Glover Teixeira's apology following title loss against Jiri Prochazka

Chael Sonnen doesn't think Glover Teixeira should be apologizing for his performance at UFC 275. Teixeira was likely 28 seconds away from retaining the UFC light heavyweight championship until Jiri Prochazka pulled off the impossible by submitting the Brazilian.

Teixeira was not happy with his performance. After the fight, the Brazilian admitted that he ran out of energy, which ultimately led to the submission loss. Although he lost the title, the 42-year-old was winning in what could go down as the best light heavyweight fight of all time.

Despite having several opportunities to win, there is no reason for an apology from Teixeira. The Brazilian gave everything he had, but Prochazka ended up having more to give. During a segment on his YouTube channel, Sonnen addressed the former champion's UFC 275 performance by saying:

"Now Glover is apologizing for a performance that he was winning. I'm not sure we can accept that apology. I'm just not sure that it's owed."

Teixeira was up on the scorecards going into the fifth round (38-38, 39-37, and 38-37). Even if he lost the fifth round, the worst result would have been a split decision draw. Luckily for the fans, the Brazilian clarified that he will continue fighting, leaving his book open for another chapter.

Chael Sonnen says the Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka rematch is not going to happen next

Usually, when a champion loses their title in a close fight, they get an instant rematch. Considering how back-and-forth the first fight was, most MMA fans would probably agree that Teixeira vs. Prochazka 2 is needed.

However, Prochazka approached Jan Blachowicz after the fight and said that's who he would like to defend the title against next. It also doesn't help that Teixeira did not refer to a rematch during the post-fight interview. The Brazilian went on Twitter the next day and officially asked for the rematch.

During the same YouTube segment, Sonnen denied the possibility of an instant rematch by saying:

"It's a tough spot. The rematch is not going to happen, not immediately."

Teixeira needs to be campaigning for an instant rematch because another loss could lead to retirement. Win or lose, one final fight in a sold-out arena for the title could be a perfect send-off for the 42-year-old legend.

