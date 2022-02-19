Chael Sonnen weighs in on the 'greatest middleweight of all time' debate 

Chael Sonnen recently offered fans some insight into the UFC middleweight GOAT debate, backing Israel Adesanya to pip the consensus 185 lbs GOAT Anderson Silva.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Sonnen broke down a recent social media post by ESPN MMA. The post depicted Adesanya as part of the Mt. Rushmore of UFC middleweights.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



ES.PN/MWRushmore Our insiders made their picks, now who's on your middleweight Mount Rushmore? 🤔 Our insiders made their picks, now who's on your middleweight Mount Rushmore? 🤔📰 ES.PN/MWRushmore https://t.co/EiA8oBpYsa

Sonnen also disagreed with the arguments put forth by the likes of Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier as they hailed Silva as the greatest. He recalled Bisping and Cormier's wins against 'The Spider' to suggest that they had knowingly or unknowingly credited themselves for beating one of the greatest fighters of all time.

Sonnen said:

"If you look at the top-five, and I do believe you've found the right five, [Israel Adesanya] beat four of them. The only one that he didn't beat is the only one he didn't fight who was Chris Weidman. So if you have a top-five list and honestly beat the four other best guys, you've now fanned your answer, and that's before you even tie in the fact that Adesanya and Anderson went head-to-head and Adesanya won."

Check out Chael Sonnen's take on the UFC middleweight GOAT debate below:

Chael Sonnen argued that Anderson Silva, unlike Israel Adesanya, had not bested any of the fighters who featured in the top-five list. He further declared that Adesanya's win against Silva warranted his spot at the top of the list.

Chael Sonnen backs Jamahal Hill against Johnny Walker

Jamahal Hill is currently hurtling towards a main event clash against fellow 205 lbs contender Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48. In a recent video Chael Sonnen uploaded to his YouTube channel, the former light heavyweight title challenger picked Hill to emerge victorious. He said:

"It's a close one. It's a tough one. But I think I'm going to break the streak. I think I'm going to get one right. I'm taking Jamahal Hill."

Watch Chael Sonnen give his take on the upcoming Walker vs. Hill bout below:

Johnny Walker is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Thiago Santos, which went down at UFC Vegas 38 last year. The fight marked his third setback in his last five fights.

Jamahal Hill, on the other hand, is currently coming off a win over Jimmy Crute. He will be looking to break into the top-ten with a win over Walker.

Edited by C. Naik