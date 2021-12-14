Charles Oliveira has amassed nearly a million dollars through his 18 performance bonuses alone

Charles Oliveira is one of the most entertaining fighters in UFC lightweight history. The reigning lightweight champ holds the record for most submission wins as well as most finishes in UFC history, which speaks volumes about his abilities as a fighter.

Over the years, 'Do Bronx' has almost amassed a million dollars in performance bonuses alone. The Brazilian has won 18 performance bonuses in total, earning $920,000 in the process. Oliveira is currently tied with Donald Cerrone for having won the highest number of performance bonuses in UFC history.

He won the latest performance of the night bonus after submitting Dustin Poirier in the third round of their lightweight title clash at the recently concluded UFC 269 pay-per-view.

Although he has won 18 performance bonuses, Charles Oliveira recently said that a large chunk (around 30 percent) of the $50,000 prize money for every bonus he earns goes towards paying his trainers and coaches, as well as transferring the money to Brazilian currency.

In an interview with Combate, Oliveira claimed he ends up with around $15,000 or $20,000 with himself after paying everyone.

“We don’t actually get $50,000, we end up with $15,000 or $20,000. Not to mention that I live in Brazil, so I need to transfer my fight earnings from the U.S to Brazil and exchange the currency which means paying more fees. Then I need to pay my trainers, supplements, it’s complicated. People think that I am rich, but I’m not...I didn’t earn $50,000 bonuses 17 times, I actually earned $15,000, $12,000, $10,000,” Oliveira said.

Charles Oliveira has finally gotten rid of the underdog tag after beating Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira headed into the title fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 as the underdog despite being on an incredible nine-fight win streak inside the octagon. Fans and analysts backed Poirier to win the fight and become the new lightweight champ. 'Do Bronx', however, had something else in mind.

After recovering from adversity early on in the fight, Oliveira went on to dominate Poirier with his superior ground game before finally submitting 'The Diamond' with a rear naked choke in the third round of the fight.

The win against Poirier has finally earned the Brazilian the respect he always deserved as both fans and fighters have finally started to recognize him as the best lightweight on the planet right now.

Edited by David Andrew