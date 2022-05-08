"You bet on the wrong guy" - Charles Oliveira reacts to Drake losing massive sum of money on Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira has shared his thoughts on Drake losing a huge $427,000 bet on Justin Gaethje after UFC 274.

Drake bet on Justin Gaethje to beat Oliveira in the recently concluded main event of UFC 274. Unfortunately for the multi-time Grammy-Award winning artist, he won't be winning any money from that six-figure bet as the Brazilian submitted his American rival in the first round.

During a conversation with TSN Sports' Aaron Bronsteter, 'do Bronx' was asked what he thought of Drake placing a massive sum on his opponent. Here's what Oliveira replied through a translator:

"I saw it. I apologize but you bet on the wrong guy."

Oliveira was a sizeable betting favorite to beat Justin Gaethje heading into their main event clash at UFC 274. However, this wasn't the first time that Drake has placed a huge bet on an underdog.

The Canadian hip-hop artist also bet a major $250,000 on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington at UFC 272 in March. Unfortunately for Drake, that also backfired after 'Chaos' dominated his opponent over five rounds to earn a unanimous decision win.

Charles Oliveira to receive pay-per-view points after UFC 274 win over Justin Gaethje

Charles Oliveira missed weight by half a pound heading into his bout with Justin Gaethje and was subsequently stripped of his lightweight title. This means that the Brazilian is only considered a No.1 contender despite his first-round finish of 'The Highlight'. However, Oliveira will still receive pay-per-view points after his impressive performance at the event.

According to journalist Mike Bohn, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the former champion will receive a share of the pay-per-view sales for UFC 274:

"Dana White says Charles Oliveira WILL get his PPV points for #UFC274 despite the weight miss and title vacancy."

After a convincing win over Justin Gaethje, there are plenty of names that could face Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound title. While 'do Bronx' has expressed interest in a potential fight against Conor McGregor, former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov has made a case for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev.

While a fight between Oliveira and Makhachev would certainly be an intriguing one, Dana White remains adamant that the Makhachkala native should face Beneil Dariush for the No.1 contender spot.

