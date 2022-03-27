"The legend" - Charles Oliveira and UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman share mutual respect on Twitter

Current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman shared a moment of mutual respect on Twitter.

Coleman was present at UFC Columbus in Matt Brown's corner. In an instant three-round classic, 'The Immortal' suffered a split-decision loss to Bryan Barberena. Each fighter took home an extra $50,000 for their efforts. Brown also made a trip to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

On Twitter, Oliveira expressed his pleasure at seeing Coleman in Matt Brown's corner:

"The legend @Markcolemanmma at the Immortal's corner! Great!"

'The Hammer' was quick to reciprocate to the current UFC 155lb champion's post:

"DoBronxs the legend"

'Do Bronx' is on an impressive 10-fight win streak in the UFC, with his latest bout being a successful first title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Charles Oliveira says he is not worried about taking down Justin Gaethje as his striking will be enough

Charles Oliveira is confident in his stand-up game heading into his second title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. 'Do Bronx' believes he has enough firepower in his hands to stand and trade against one of the most violent strikers in the sport.

Many expect Oliveira to rely on his exceptional jiu-jitsu skills, but the lightweight champion is more focused on a well-rounded game. While he acknowledges his speciality is on the ground, he isn't just working on his takedowns.

The Brazilian told Ag. Fight:

"Everyone's saying, 'You have to take him down. You have to worry.' I'm not worried about taking him down brother. I have no worries, really. I believe so much in my firepower. I have firepower in my hands and I've been showing it, I've been evolving. We won a very important fight against Dustin Poirier. Do you think we were celebrating and joking? No, we sit down and analyze what I did or didn't do wrong."

Watch Oliveira's interview with Ag. Fight below:

Charles Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler to win the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 last year. He scored a third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier in his first title defense at UFC 269 in December.

Justin Gaethje will be aware of Oliveira's well-rounded game and will hope to outstrike the champion.

