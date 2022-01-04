Charles Oliveira posts hilarious meme of his 'brutal' kick on Dustin Poirier

Charles Oliveira has posted a hilarious video of him landing a comically soft kick on Dustin Poirier during their recent title fight at UFC 269.

The final pay-per-view of 2021 marked Charles Oliveira's first title defense as UFC lightweight champion. He initially captured the belt by defeating Michael Chandler after Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated the title earlier in the year.

Dustin Poirier turned down the opportunity to fight Oliveira for the vacant title in mid-2021, instead opting to compete against Conor McGregor in a high-profile trilogy bout at UFC 264. Poirier won the bout in emphatic fashion, placing himself in the clear number one contender position at 155 pounds.

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier finally faced off last month and it truly lived up to expectations. The fight was a back and forth war, with both men having huge moments of success at varying points.

However, it was Oliveira who was ultimately left with his hand raised at the end of the fight. He finished 'The Diamond' with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

However, one moment that wasn't quite as action packed as the rest of the fight was when 'Do Bronx' landed one of the most in-effective kicks you will see in modern MMA.

The lightweight champ poked fun at himself with the following clip on Instagram:

Who will compete next for Charles Oliveira's lightweight title?

Whilst there are a number of high-level UFC lightweights who would all no doubt jump at the chance to fight for the title, Justin Gaethje appears to be the clear number one contender to fight for Charles Oliveira's title next.

'The Highlight' is 6-1 in his last seven fights, having only come up short against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. He has picked up victories over the likes of Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza and, most recently, Michael Chandler.

However, Conor McGregor, despite being without a win at lightweight since 2016, has stated that he intends on facing Oliveira once he has fully recovered from injury. He's been out of action since suffering a leg break at UFC 264 last July.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard