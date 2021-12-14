Charles Oliveira ready to fight Conor McGregor one week after UFC 269 win, the Irishman responds

Charles Oliveira took to Twitter to proclaim he's ready to fight Conor McGregor this weekend. While this fight isn't likely to happen right away, its mere suggestion hypes a potential mega showdown between the pair.

Earlier in the day, McGregor sent out a tweet asking Oliveira when he'd like to face off in the octagon. 'The Notorious' answered his own question in part by suggesting his war with Oliveira would be 'Ireland vs. Brazil 2'.

Check out McGregor's tweets below:

So what date am I fighting Oliveira?

'Do Bronx' replied to the brash 33-year-old by stating he'd fight 'The Notorious' this weekend.

"What do you think about this weekend? I'm ready, I'm still in town, and there's an up&coming event. Let's go baby," wrote Oliveira.

In response, McGregor tweeted:

"In Brazil they shouted Uh Vai morrer but McGregor is STILL HERE"

In Brazil they shouted Uh Vai morrer but McGregor is STILL HERE

"Uh Vai morrer" is a notorious chant in Portuguese that roughly translates to "You're going to die". It's sung by Brazilian MMA fans when one of their compatriots fights a foreigner. No official matchup date has been set for Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira.

Charles Oliveira expressed his respect for Conor McGregor after the Irishman's injury at UFC 264

Conor McGregor lost his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier by TKO after breaking his tibia in the first round. During an interview with Super Lutas, UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira paid his respects to the Irishman for helping MMA reach a wider audience.

“Conor deserves a standing ovation," stated Charles Oliveira. "I don't like the way he sells the fight, the way he talks. But as an athlete, he's a giant guy. The guy moves millions of people and earns millions of dollars – to win or lose. He's a guy who puts money in a lot of people's pockets. Everyone wants to fight him because he knows he's going to make money."

Dana White previously hinted Justin Gaethje may be next in line for a shot at lightweight gold. However, Conor McGregor is still the UFC's biggest box-office attraction. If he is healthy and ready to return to the octagon, he could always jump the queue and get a shot at Charles Oliveira.

