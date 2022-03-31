"They've given out 2 million dollars to fighters" - Chris Daukaus gives shoutout to Joe Rogan-inspired cryptocurrency, Marshall Inu 

Chris Daukaus gave a shoutout to the Joe Rogan-inspired cryptocurrency token, Marshall Rogan Inu, which was recently launched by the UFC color commentator's fans.

Marshall Inu was named after Rogan's pet golden retriever. The cryptocurrency was created to assist fighters financially and has stayed true to the cause thus far.

Daukaus, who fought at the recently concluded Fight Night event in Columbus, thanked Marshall Inu for supporting himself and several other fighters since its inception.The heavyweight said he received financial assistance from Marshall Inu prior to and following his recent fight.

He also claimed that they've given out over $2 million to fighters over the past month. In a video clip shared on his Twitter handle, Chris Daukaus said:

"Just wanted to shoutout Marshall Inu. Just the amount of support that I got from them before the fight, after the fight, was just really something great and really that's what they're all about, to support fighters. Over the past month, they've given out 2 million dollars to fighters, fighter salaries, and gyms. This is really something you guys should really be looking into if you're not doing it. Especially them and their MRI token. It's something that I love and I will continue to use and you really should check it out..."

Chris Daukaus reflects on recent loss to Curtis Blaydes

Chris Daukaus suffered a disappointing second-round knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes in the main event of UFC Columbus on March 26. After picking up four wins on the trot since joining the UFC, this was Daukaus' second straight stoppage loss inside the octagon.

Following the loss to Blaydes, Daukaus issued a statement on Twitter. The 32-year-old recently said he wants to look forward instead of focusing on the negativity surrounding his recent losses to Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes. The UFC heavyweight also thanked those who've helped him remain positive throughout this rough patch.

"There’s always negativity from people after a loss, often we linger too long on that. I’m very appreciative for the people who have not done that and who have reached out with positivity. You guys are the best, especially @Boogerbeard1 @MacMallyMMA thank you."

