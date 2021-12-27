"They're just comparing him to Ben Askren now" - Chris Weidman feels Tyron Woodley's legacy is tarnished after Jake Paul loss

Chris Weidman expressed his opinion on Tyron Woodley's recent loss to Jake Paul and the consequences of the vicious knockoff defeat that 'The Chosen One' suffered.

On his podcast Never Back Down with co-host Robby Clark, the former UFC middleweight champion spoke about how Tyron Woodley is constantly being compared to Ben Askren after the loss against 'The Problem Child'. The 'All-American' also felt that Tyron Woodley's legacy had been tarnished.

"Damn, Tyron Woodley is going to have to live with that. It seems like they're just comparing him to Ben Askren now. He's not going to get another chance, like that's it. I don't know who he's going to fight that we give him the draw and excitement that he would need to like elevate him back... I think his legacy has definitely been tarnished, which sucks to say," said Chris Weidman.

Tyron Woodley suffered a brutal knockout loss to Jake Paul in their boxing rematch a few weeks back. The combat sports world was left in a state of shock after seeing Woodley drop to the canvas at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Tyron Woodley also had a poor run prior to his UFC release. He lost four consecutive fights before leaving the promotion. Ben Askren was also defeated by Jake Paul before 'The Problem Child' fought Woodley.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. reportedly in talks to fight Jake Paul next

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. recently revealed on social media that he was contacted by Jake Paul's team regarding a possible matchup between the two in 2022.

Chavez Jr. stated that he would be willing to take the fight against Jake Paul only if he was paid the right amount. Via Michael Benson, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. said:

"They offered me one to three million dollars, plus PPV. I have a name, I'm a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight."

Chavez Jr., who's the son of legendary boxer and Mexican icon Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., is an accomplished boxer himself having formerly won the WBC middleweight championship. He has also faced notable boxers like Canelo Alvarez, Daniel Jacobs, Sergio Martinez and Marco Antonio Rubio in the ring.

Chavez Jr. also faced UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match. He lost to 'The Spider' via split decision in their eight round fight.

