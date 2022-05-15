"I'm coming back!" - Chris Weidman teases training photo as he posts throwback of journey after horrific leg break at UFC 261

Chris Weidman looks set to make his UFC return sooner rather than later. 'The All-American' recently teased fans with a training photo. He shared an Instagram carousel in a throwback to his journey after a gruesome break to his leg at UFC 261. Weidman captioned the post:

"A little over a year ago I’m coming back!"

Scroll all the way to the left for Weidman's training photo:

Weidman remains one of the biggest names in the UFC middleweight division. The former UFC middleweight champion had a strong start to his pro MMA career, going unbeaten in his first 13 bouts. However, he has won just two of his last eight.

The 37-year-old fighter will now look to get back to winning ways when he makes his much-awaited comeback.

Chris Weidman targets summer UFC return

Chris Weidman suffered the horrific leg break in his fight against Uriah Hall last April. The injury required the former champion to undergo more than one surgery to fix the leg. Fortunately, the 37-year-old is finally starting to feel in good shape and feels like he is close to making his UFC comeback.

During a conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Weidman revealed that he’s already back in training and hopes that he will be able to return to action by this summer. Here's what Weidman said:

"This summer is realistic. I was thinking before June, I'm going to need a little bit more time than that to be honest. I think within the next month, the strength of my legs comes back to where I could really like push off of it the way I want to and I'm comfortable like in sparring. I would like to get in like an eight-week, almost mock training to see how I feel and really push the body."

Weidman also stated that he has been really hard at work and hopes to bring his weight down the right way before his return. The former UFC champion further added that wants to get his body accustomed to a real training camp and see how his leg reacts before setting up a fight.

Catch Chris Weidman's full interview with The MMA Hour below:

Edited by John Cunningham