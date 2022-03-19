City Kickboxing dietician explains how Dan Hooker comfortably made weight for 145 lbs. return 

Dan Hooker's dietician Jordan Sullivan has revealed the process 'The Hangman' went through in order to make weight for his return to the featherweight division.

Sullivan uploaded a post on Instagram with side-by-side pictures of Hooker and Jack Shore. In the caption of the Instagram post, the dietician explained how the whole weight cutting process was stretched over a period of six months, instead of the usual six weeks. He wrote:

"And for those pondering it, Dan’s final weight cut [sweat in the portable sauna] was the same % of his body weight as when he makes 55. How can he do this? Because instead of just taking his nutrition seriously for a 6 week camp like most fighters do, he had 6 months of committed and calculated performance eating [not dieting] to carefully reconstruct his body composition so he could safely make weight at 45 when he entered the fight camp and fight week stage of his plan. Nothing out of the ordinary to the process, everyone can do it given they have the right assessments and team around them combined with the commitment and time to do so."

Sullivan has become the go-to dietician for numerous fighters from the City Kickboxing team in New Zealand. He has worked with fighters like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski and Kai Kara-France.

Sullivan also made an appearance on the UFC Embedded series in the lead up to Adesanya's fight at UFC 271.

Dan Hooker will fight in the co-main event of UFC London

After an exciting run in the shark tank that is the UFC's lightweight division, Dan Hooker will return to featherweight on March 19. He is set to take on rising contender Arnold Allen in the co-main event.

Allen is currently on a 10-fight win streak, while Hooker has lost three out of his last four contests. 'The Hangman's previous run at 145 pounds was underwhelming. It will be interesting to see whether the New Zealander will turn things around in his second run as a featherweight.

Many had questioned whether Hooker would be able to make the 146-pound limit before the fight. The 32-year-old proved his critics wrong on the day of the weigh-ins, coming in one pound below the featherweight limit.

