"How dare they give him the opportunity I earned?" - Claressa Shields explains why she'll never fight on a Jake Paul undercard

Claressa Shields has revealed why she will never fight on a Jake Paul card.

The Olympic gold medalist recently made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. During the interview, Shields touched upon various topics, including her MMA debut and how she once saved her brother from a fire.

At one point during the interaction, the 26-year-old was asked why she did not want to compete on a fight card headlined by 'The Problem Child'. Shields responded by saying:

"What has Jake Paul done that's so great to where he gets to main event pay-per-view on Showtime but I don't?... I actually earned my opportunity. They're just giving it to him. They're like, 'Hey, you're Jake Paul, you got like a million subscribers on YouTube. You and your brother get to fight main event on Showtime.' That's trash. I literally earned my spot and never was given an opportunity. That's what pi**es me off. It's not really Jake Paul. It's more like, 'How dare they give him the opportunity that I earned?' I fought main event on Showtime six times, sold out arenas for Showtime and still would get the, 'Oh, we don't think you're big enough to fight on pay-per-view.' Get outta here. That's cr*p."

You can watch Claressa Shields' full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

At a PFL event, Shields previously claimed she would beat Jake Paul in a boxing match.

Claressa Shields believes Tyron Woodley won the fight against Jake Paul

In his most recent outing in the boxing ring, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via split decision.

Following the event, Claressa Shields told the media that, according to her. 'The Chosen one' should have had his hand raised.

"What the hell did Jake Paul do? Did he hurt Woodley? He ran around the ring. He backed up the whole time. He didn't win the fight. But it's a business. He bringing a lot of his fans. He's doing a great thing for boxing. They're gonna have a rematch. But Tyron Woodley definitely earned the win tonight in my eyes."

Catch Claressa Shields' take on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley below:

