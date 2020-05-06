UFC News - Coach believes Uriah Hall can defeat Israel Adesanya

Uriah Hall

Israel Adesanya has had quite the run as the kingpin of the UFC's Middleweight Division. On the back of a successful title defense against Yoel Romero from UFC 248, 'The Last Stylebender' now has shifted his focus on another one of middleweight's top dogs in the form of Paulo Costa.

However, according to Sayif Saud, the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion should instead be worried about 185-pound sensation, Uriah Hall.

Uriah Hall's coach reveals UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya should be worried about him

While speaking to MMA Junkie in a recent interview, Uriah Hall's coach Sayif Saud claimed that the rising UFC Middleweight prospect is totally capable of beating Israel Adesanya and has better hands than the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion does.

“I just feel like he could do it, and I think he can beat Israel. I think he’s got way better hands than Israel does, and I think Uriah is dangerous on the feet, but that’s not taking anything away from Israel. Israel is the champ, and he’s the man, and he’s awesome.” Coach Sayif Saud told MMA Junkie.

Currently, on the back of two consecutive wins in the Octagon, Hall is sitting at #10 in the UFC Middleweight rankings, however, 'Prime Time' also has suffered a few losses to top guys of the division, including Paulo Costa, Robert Whittaker, and Kelvin Gastelum.

“[Adesanya] had a real close fight with Kelvin (Gastelum), which Uriah had a real close fight with Kelvin back in the day, too, so all those guys at middleweight are super dangerous, and I think Uriah could do it. I think because of his speed, his physicality and how he continues to improve all of his already impressive abilities, he’s dangerous.”

What's next for Israel Adesanya?

The UFC Middleweight Champion could possibly return to the Octagon somewhere in the closing stages of 2020 for a potential clash against Paulo Costa.