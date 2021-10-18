"He can't hang with us on the ground" - Coach Javier Mendez predicts how Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker will go down 

Javier Mendez believes Islam Makhachev will look to dominate Dan Hooker using his superior grappling game in their upcoming fight. According to Mendez, Makhachev can stand and trade punches with Hooker, but he doesn't need to. The AKA head coach believes the Russian can win the fight easily by taking it to the ground.

"Islam is so good Islam can stand with him and do well there and if potentially not even beating him you know, he could potentially do that but what's the point you know? He can't hang with us on the ground. So why are we going to do something he can do? He can stand with us and he can potentially beat us. Why are we going to stand? It's no secret what we are going to do and there's no secret what they are going to do. Why would they want to take us down on the ground? To see how, to prove their ground. Go ahead, even if you did take him down, you are going to get reversed right away and it just doesn't work that way," Javier Mendez said on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast.

Mendez thinks it would be smart for Makhachev to play to his strengths instead of trying to show off his striking game. He said that both camps know their strengths and will look to capitalize on them in the fight.

Watch Javier Mendez's interview below:

Javier Mendez calls Dan Hooker a 'true warrior' for accepting the fight on short notice

Mendez went on to praise Dan Hooker for his striking chops and heart, calling him a "warrior." He also predicted that Hooker would try to keep the fight on the feet and work on stopping takedowns and landing counter strikes when Islam shoots. Mendez further said he appreciated Hooker for taking the fight on short notice.

"You know he's going to try to stop the takedowns, try to catch us coming in with maybe hook, knee up the middle or anything. I mean the guy is a warrior. He is a true warrior and he is a true fighter and taking the fight on short notice. The guy talks what he does. he says I'll fight anybody blah blah blah, look, he is doing it."

Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker are set to clash at the upcoming UFC 267 pay-per-view on October 30.

