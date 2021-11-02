"Gaethje is a true warrior" - Coach Javier Mendez reacts to Justin Gaethje's verbal jabs at Daniel Cormier

Javier Mendez isn't reading too much into Justin Gaethje and Daniel Cormier's heated exchange on social media in the immediate aftermath of Islam Makhachev's victory at UFC 267.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Javier Mendez weighed in on the verbal altercation between DC and Gaethje. According to the AKA head coach, Justin Gaethje is a 'true warrior' and has the right to make his case for a title shot.

Mendez believes 'The Highlight' will try to put on a spectacular performance at UFC 268 and then make his pitch for the title shot.

"Gaethje is a true warrior. With all due respect, Gaethje is a good guy and listen, you got to make your best pitch and he's making his pitch and he's going to let his fists and his feet and his everything do the action when he gets into the cage. Gaethje is a great guy, he's a great competitor and what he said, he said 'hey, I'm running for president too, don't count me out.' There's nothing but respect for that guy," Mendez said.

Check out the latest episode of Javier Mendez's podcast below:

'The Highlight' called out DC on social media for asking Makhachev why he deserves the next title shot over the winner of the upcoming fight between Gaethje and Chandler.

Khabib Nurmagomedov refuses to pick a winner between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently weighed in on Justin Gaethje's upcoming fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 268. 'The Eagle' has previously fought Gaethje and believes his leg kicks give him a slight edge over Chandler.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🏆 Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington

🏆 Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili

💥 Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler This Saturday at #UFC268 in New York City!!🏆 Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington🏆 Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili💥 Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler This Saturday at #UFC268 in New York City!!🏆 Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington🏆 Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili💥 Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler https://t.co/VYzsIMDdVe

However, Nurmagomedov refused to pick a winner. He believes both men have equal chances of prevailing in the crucial lightweight encounter.

"They both [are] very good, they both have good wrestling. They both have fire on their hands. Only one thing that Justin is much, much better than Michael Chandler is his kicks. About all other things, they both are on same level," Nurmagomedov said.

Check out Khabib's breakdown of Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Utathya Ghosh