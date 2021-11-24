"He's not a well-rounded fighter" - Colby Covington believes he could take Israel Adesanya down and 'gas him out' if they were to ever fight at middleweight

Colby Covington believes he would get the better of Israel Adesanya if they ever shared the UFC octagon.

Speaking in an interview with MMA News, 'Chaos' said that he would be open to a move up to middleweight. The former interim welterweight champion also laid down a game plan that he would follow in order to beat the 185-pound champion.

Covington said that in order to secure a win over Adesanya, he would use his grappling skills to exhaust 'The Last Stylebender'.

"If the right opportunity presents itself, man, I'd destroy anybody at middleweight. I mean, Stylebender, he can't wrestle. He's not a well-rounded fighter. Honestly, I'd take him down and gas him out. He wouldn't be able to stop me. I mean, he's getting taken down by that guy [Jan Blachowicz]... that guy doesn't even take guys down, he's never even wrestled."

Catch MMA News' full interview with Colby Covington below:

What's next for Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya?

Coming off his second loss against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, Colby Covington has expressed interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal.

Speaking during an appearance on Submission Radio, 'Chaos' made a case as to why a fight with 'Gamebred' was the next logical step.

"I'm the number one guy if you want to get back to the title, if you really want to fight Marty [Kamaru Usman] again, you will have to fight me Jorge. But you don't really want that and you don't want to fight me. So all that talk, you know, I'm fragile, that it's in the streets blah blah... you know, these little strategic tough street guy credits; it's all gone man, If you don't fight me... So this fight needs to happen man."

Catch Colby Covington's appearance on Submission Radio below:

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, successfully defended his belt against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. 'The Last Stylebender' is now expected to take on Robert Whittaker in a rematch early next year.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Harvey Leonard