"Take some ivermectin like Dr. Joe Rogan said" - Colby Covington blasts Khamzat Chimaev for 'call the cops' comment; trolls 'Borz' for nearly quitting over 'common cold'

Colby Covington recently put Khamzat Chimaev on blast for calling him out on Twitter.

'Chaos' trolled the Chechen-born Swede for almost quitting the sport due to the "common cold." Covington was referring to 'Borz' momentarily announcing his retirement after struggling with the effects of COVID-19.

Khamzat Chimaev recently took to Twitter to seemingly threaten Colby Covington, asking him to call the cops because he's coming for him.

"Call the cops I'm coming for you @ColbyCovMMA."

In response, the former interim welterweight champ said that while it's easy for 'Borz' to verbally threaten him, he doesn't see the undefeated fighter backing up the talk with action.

During an appearance on Submission Radio, Colby Covington said Chimaev is probably calling him out in order to hype himself up and that he isn't taking the comments seriously.

"Talk is cheap you know? Everybody's running their mouths these days but I don't see anybody actually doing something about it so he could say these things and try to hype himself up but this is the same kid that was ready to retire, ready to quit, ready to call it in off the common cold. Common cold has a 99.9 percent survival rate. You take some ivermectin just like De. Joe Rogan said and you'll be good in a day or two. This kid was ready to give it up, he was crying, he was retired, he was done off the common cold, so I don't make much of what the guy said."

"I'll take him down and gas him out" - Colby Covington believes he could beat Israel Adesanya

Colby Covington has already fought for the title twice in the welterweight division and was unsuccessful on both occasions. The two losses came against reigning champion Kamaru Usman.

In an interview with MMA News, Covington revealed that he's considering moving up to the middleweight division.

According to 'Chaos', he could put away any middleweight on the planet, including reigning champ Israel Adesanya, if he does move up to 185 pounds.

“If the right opportunity presents itself, I’ll destroy anybody at middleweight. I mean, Stylebender, he can’t wrestle. He’s not a well-rounded fighter, you know. I’d honestly, I’d take him down and gas him out."

