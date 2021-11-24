Colby Covington calls himself 'the champion of the world' and praises new gym MMA Masters while throwing shade at American Top Team

Colby Covington parted ways with American Top Team to move on to what he described as greener pastures at MMA Masters. 'Chaos' recently declared himself the world champion and threw shade at his previous gym for putting him in a position where he suffered a series of injuries.

While in conversation with James Lynch, Colby Covington revealed that his loss at the hands of Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 had done nothing to affect his confidence. He subsequently hailed himself as one of the pound-for-pound greatest in the game. He said:

"This time, Colby Covington Incorporated teamed up with MMA Masters. You know, we had a great camp. It was flawless. We knew we didn't have to break down the barn and bring people in and overthink it. As long as I can fight healthy, there's not a man alive that can stop me. I know I'm the number one pound-for-pound fighter, I'm the greatest, I'm the champion of the world right now."

Colby Covington draws parallels between American Top Team and MMA Masters

Highlighting the differences between his previous gym and his current gym, Colby Covington scorned ATT for the way they chose to train ahead of his fights. He said:

"Training camps in the past, at the old gym that I was at, they just ran me into the ground. A lot of sparring, a lot of just heavy training. That's why I got injured there a lot. I've been at MMA Masters for two years now, I haven't been injured you know."

'Chaos' went on to describe the positive nature of the environment at MMA Masters. He revealed that the absence of "jealous" and "envious" teammates made for a much more positive and efficient environment in the gym.

He further revealed that his teammates played a vital role in helping him achieve success just as he helped them hone their craft to ensure cumulative growth for everyone involved in the process.

