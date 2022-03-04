"I love destroying hype trains" - Colby Covington claims he will "kick" Khamzat Chimaev right down the welterweight rankings

During press obligations heading into his fight this weekend, Colby Covington has boldly claimed he will beat Khamzat Chimaev and destroy the rising star's hype train.

The two big personalities are on a collision course in the welterweight division. As Covington is fighting to earn a third shot at welterweight champ Kamaru Usman's throne, Chimaev has been putting in the work and dominating his opponents as he makes his way up the rankings.

In an interview with Michael Bisping, Covington insisted that he'd love to fight Chimaev and would relish the opportunity to dismantle the hype that surrounds him. 'Chaos' said:

"Earn your way up and no problem, I'll kick you right back down. I love destroying hype trains, I'm gonna destroy one hype train this weekend in Masvidal, he's never gonna be the same ever again."

Covington claimed that a fight between himself and Chimaev would be welcomed with open arms. He added:

"With c**shot [Khamzat], earn your way up, win some big formidable fights, and we can talk. But until then, stop trying to hype this kid up, these hype jobs can get really hurt inside this Octagon."

Colby Covington's rise to title contention

While it wasn't always the case, Colby Covington is now a staple of the welterweight division and one of the faces of the weight class.

His perceived boring style of fighting is now a thing of the past as the relentless martial artist does well to build up matchups with his pre-fight antics. Not only is he a star on the mic, his volume boxing, NCAA Division I level wrestling and unrivaled stamina allow him to overwhelm opponents in the cage.

Although reports once suggested he may be cut from the promotion, the 34-year-old is now set to headline his fifth consecutive UFC event. He hopes to earn another shot at gold when he faces Jorge Masvidal at the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 272 on March 5.

