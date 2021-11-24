"No one's safe over there" - Colby Covington claims he will 'wreak havoc' in the WWE when the time is right

Colby Covington is confident he'll become a successful professional wrestler in the future. Well known for his brash personality, the No.1 UFC welterweight said he possesses everything it takes to thrive in the WWE.

Covington has teased a potential move to the wrestling powerhouse on numerous occasions. 'Chaos' is considered to have embraced the 'heel' role, something which has made him a polarizing figure in the UFC.

In a recent interview with MMA News, Covington said he'll switch to professional wrestling "when the time is right." He also spoke about his title aspirations in the Vince McMahon-led company.

"I know I'm on their radar. I've talked to my friend Bobby Lashley recently and they know about me. They know when the time is right, I'll transfer over and I'll go over there and wreak havoc in the WWE and take all the titles. No one's safe over there and no one's safe in the UFC too. All these nerds and virgins are gonna get it. There's nowhere to run, there's no where to hide."

Watch Colby Covington talk about a potential WWE move while in conversation with MMA News' James Lynch below (31:05):

Covington's memorable 'heel turn' occurred in 2017 after his win over Demian Maia. During his post-fight interview, the 33-year-old unleashed a controversial rant against the Brazilian fans in attendance.

Many MMA fans and experts are of the opinion that Covington's antics and cocky attitude could make him a successful professional wrestler.

"Those guys are some of the hardest workers on earth" - Colby Covington on WWE superstars

Colby Covington understands the dangers professional wrestlers have to deal with while competing in the ring.

In an interview with MMA Fighting last year, 'Chaos' said he respects WWE stars and Vince McMahon for making the company what it is today.

"To see those guys out there putting all on the line... I respect those guys man. Those guys are some of the hardest workers on earth and I hope to join them someday. You know, I got a lot of love and respect for Vincent [McMahon] and what he's done it for the business model at WWE. And you know my thing is, I want to go over to WWE and make wrestling real again."

Catch Covington's full interview with MMA Fighting below:

Colby Covington's last UFC fight was against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. He lost the bout via unanimous decision. After the main event contest, Covington called out arch-rival Jorge Masvidal for a grudge match.

