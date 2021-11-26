"They treated me like sh*t... said I was gonna die" - Colby Covington on having to deal with Brazilian fans ahead of Rafael dos Anjos fight

Colby Covington has given some insight into the abuse he received from Brazilian fans in the aftermath of his fight with Demian Maia and the buildup to his bout with Rafael dos Anjos.

Covington made headlines for grabbing the microphone after defeating Maia and taking shots at the nation of Brazil. This was a pivotal moment that put Covington on the map for many casual MMA fans.

Whilst it does fit the 'heel' persona that Colby Covington has embraced over the past few years, he has since revealed that it was also a reaction to how he had been treated whilst in Brazil. Speaking with Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, Covington stated that:

"After the RDA fight. When I was fighting him in his prime and he was at his absolute best. You know, he was on all the Brazilian vitamins, you know he was juiced up. Hungry to defend his country, Brazil. You know, because those people are filthy animals. I called that place a dump because it was a dump. I didn't enjoy my experience there. They treated me like s***. They yelled mean things at me. Said I was gone die. Uh vai morrer."

You can check out the full interview with Colby Covington below:

Where does Colby Covington currently stand in the welterweight landscape?

Colby Covington recently came up short for a second time against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268. Whilst Covington's performance itself was relatively impressive, it is hard to imagine the UFC giving him another title shot anytime soon now that he is 0-2 against the current champion.

Covington instead appears to be lobbying for a fight against longtime rival and former training partner Jorge Masvidal. There have been numerous rumors circulating about the two elite 170lbers being opposing coaches on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Masvidal also seems interested in the fight. 'Gamebred' recently pulled out of a bout against Leon Edwards after picking up an injury in camp. Edwards has since stated that he is no longer interested in the Masvidal fight, leaving 'Gamebred' free to pursue a coaching role opposite Colby Covington on TUF.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Jack Cunningham