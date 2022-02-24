"Tremendous news" - Colby Covington reacts to Jon Jones' split with his fiancee Jessie Moses

Colby Covington took to Twitter to brutally roast Jon Jones after 'Bones' revealed that his fiancee left him two months ago.

'Bones' further added that his fiancee would not return to him. Covington believes that was a sensible decision on her part as he took a shot at the former light heavyweight champion.

"Tremendous news. Guess you finally knocked some sense into her @johnnybones," tweeted Colby Covington.

Check out Covington's latest tweet below:

Covington has called out several stars over the past few years by playing the heel. Jones has been a target in the past, and 'Chaos' wasted no time in taking another shot.

Jones has had a tough few months and was arrested in Las Vegas in 2021.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

Jones was in Las Vegas that night as he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson. However, later that night, police found out about a domestic violence incident at Ceaser's Palace.

According to a public report from MMAFighting, a female was found bleeding from her nose and mouth. She was later identified as Jessie Moses, the fiancee of Jon Jones.

Some daunting footage of Jones's arrest that night has also recently been released. Check it out below:

Colby Covington and Jon Jones were roommates in college

Colby Covington used to share space with Jones during his college days. They were even roommates for a while, according to 'Chaos'.

In a 2014 interview on Fox Sports' MMA Roasted (h/t Bleacher Report), Covington revealed that the duo got into a lot of trouble during their college days. He said that they used a get into fights at home parties. The duo lived in a small town in Iowa where others always wanted to pick fights with wrestlers like them.

He also emphasized back then that Jones had a really bad temper. 'Bones' got mad when angry and used to throw young people out of the window.

Nevertheless, a lot has changed since then. Jon Jones went on to become the youngest champion in the history of the UFC. Covington also tasted UFC gold when he beat Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title.

Watch Covington react to winning the interim welterweight title in the video below:

Colby Covington will take on yet another former teammate in Jorge Masvidal when he returns to action at UFC 272. The duo will collide in one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history.

