"I hope he is kicking up in heaven" - Colby Covington reacts to the passing of WWE Legend Scott Hall

Colby Covington (left) & Scott Hall (right) [Image Credits- @btsportwwe on Twitter]
Colby Covington (left) & Scott Hall (right) [Image Credits- @btsportwwe on Twitter]
Vinayak
ANALYST
Modified Mar 20, 2022 03:35 PM IST
News

Colby Covington recently reacted to a great loss to the combat sports community in Scott Hall. He sent a heartwarming message and condolences to the Hall family.

Covington further hoped that Hall was "kicking up in heaven." He likely meant that the WWE legend was kicking out to counts just as he did in his storied and glorious stint in pro-wrestling.

He offered some insight into the same while conversing with Mike Heck for MMA Fighting.

"It was tough, man. It was hard to see, man. Gone too soon, you know? I hope he rests in peace and his family condolences to his family during this trying time. But, you know, it's sad, man. You never know when your last day is going to be so you have to cherish every moment you have here on Earth and just be thankful to, you know, our heavenly father for just blessing us and giving us another day. So gone too soon man, you know? I hope he's kicking up in heaven and just, you know, I hope he rests in peace up there."

Watch Colby Covington's conversation with Mike Heck below:

Colby Covington wants to knock Jorge Masvidal out if a rematch materializes

During the same sit-down with Mike Heck, Covington offered some insight into his position regarding a rematch against Jorge Masvidal. He admitted that he was more than open to locking horns with 'Gamebred' again.

He further asserted that Masvidal would get knocked out the next time they find themselves toe-to-toe against each other inside the octagon.

The No. 1 ranked welterweight argued that he had recorded his worst performance at UFC 272, while Masvidal put forth his absolute best. Building on the same, Colby Covington declared that Jorge Masvidal's best was barely good enough to survive his worst form.

"He can get beat up again, man. He can get put out unconscious this time, you know. That was my worst performance and his best performance and he still got starched every single round."
𝕮𝖍𝖆𝖔𝖘 reigns supreme 💢[ @ColbyCovMMA | #UFC272 ] https://t.co/wwco2yiGsc
Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal featured in a welterweight bout in the main event at UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Covington managed to outperform Masvidal over the course of five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

Edited by Avinash Tewari
