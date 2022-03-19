"He gave up"- Colby Covington responds to the accusations of an eye poke by Jorge Masvidal

In a recent interview, Colby Covington once again added fuel to the fire of his long-term rivalry with Jorge Masvidal. 'Chaos' insisted the 37-year-old gave up during their fight on March 6.

Things turned sour between the former teammates, which set them on a crash course with one another that came to a head at UFC 272. Despite 'Gamebred' having some good moments in the fight, it was the NCAA Division I wrestler who stole the show and dominated for the majority of the matchup.

While speaking to MMAFighting, Colby Covington shared his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal's eye-poking accusations, saying:

"No, I didn't feel the poke, I don't know if the poke happened. But I was just in the heat of the moment and trying to punch this dude's face off. It didn't make any impact."

'Chaos' continued, suggesting that the ATT representative stood no chance in the octagon with him. He claimed the 37-year-old was just trying not to get finished throughout their brawl:

"He wasn't gonna stop what I was gonna do. I mean, he had 25 minutes to try and stop what I was gonna do, he couldn't it, he was defenseless. He gave up, he didn't want to get finished, that was his big thing is not getting finished... I beat him striking, I beat him wrestling, I beat him everywhere, the guy's a journeyman like I said."

Although the result was a clear win for Covington, the war of words between the two is far from over. Jorge Masvidal has his eyes set on fighting back towards a rematch with the 34-year-old, while the former UFC welterweight interim champion wants to take on Dustin Poirier in his next outing.

Listen to what Colby Covington had to say in the video below:

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

After suffering defeat to his most hated rival, Jorge Masvidal finds himself on a three-fight losing-streak that could define the rest of his career.

He has not won since 2019, enduring two losses to welterweight king Kamaru Usman and a decision loss to Colby Covington. The 51-fight veteran hopes to make a career resurgence when he's cleared to compete inside the octagon again.

Despite his age, Masvidal remains a serious threat and is able to put on a striking clinic against anybody inside the top 15. His poor run of form will force him to fight somebody ranked lower than him, and one or two impressive wins could see him quickly return to the title picture.

Edited by John Cunningham