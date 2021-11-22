"He's going to get dumped on his head and knocked the f**k out" - Colby Covington reveals what he'll do to Jorge Masvidal if they get in an altercation as coaches on TUF

Jorge Masvidal recently announced he will not be able to compete against Leon Edwards at UFC 269 due to an injury sustained in fight camp. Edwards has since stated that he has no interest in reschdueling the fight. This instantly began speculation that the UFC might book Masvidal and Colby Covington to coach the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Covington has already called out Jorge Masvidal. Furthermore, whilst speaking on The MMA Hour, 'Gamebred' hinted that if the money was right, he was not adverse to appearing on TUF opposite 'Chaos'.

Jorge Masvidal has a reputation for responding to insults in a very direct manner, as seen in the infamous 'three piece and a soda' incident with Leon Edwards. However, Covington, speaking on Submission Radio, stated that if 'Gamebred' attempts to do anything when they are both coaching, he will simply 'dump him on his head.'

Covington had the following to say:

"You know, that guy's fragile. It doesn't matter, man, if he goes on that show, if he tries to do anything, he's just gonna get dumped on his head and knocked the f*** out unconscious. So, what's that guy gonna do. I mean this is the fight that has to happen after he keeps running his mouth... You're the b****. You're the fragile brittle little b****, you know. I'm the king of Miami, everybody knows that. I run these streets here. The 305 is mine. I occupy this whole territory. No one can say any different."

Colby Covington calls for Jorge Masvidal to put his BMF belt on the line

Colby Covington also remarked that if he and Jorge Masvidal do fight, 'Gamebred' should put his iconic BMF belt on the line. Masvidal won the unique belt after defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Covington stated:

"Put that f***ing whack a** BMF belt back on the f***ing line. Everybody knows who the real baddest motherf***er in this sport is. It's Colby 'Chaos' Covington. Bring that f***ing belt out, and let's f***ing do this s***. Do The Ultimate Fighter, whatever. Tape for four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks and run this fight in Miami. It makes sense."

You can check out Colby Covington's full interview on Submission Radio below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Is the UFC growing bigger than American Football?

Edited by Jack Cunningham