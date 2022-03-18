"There would have been some lawsuits" - Colby Covington on how TUF coaching against Jorge Masvidal would have gone down

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has witnessed several classic rivalries throughout the years, but Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal won't be one of them.

To the dismay of many, it appears that a Team Covington vs. Team Masvidal season of TUF is off the table. However, 'Chaos' believes it was probably for the best. Catching up with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, Covington said:

"Jorge knows he wasn't gonna be able to put up with me for that long. I would beat him up every single day on the show. There would have been some lawsuits. I didn't want to have to hurt him and drop him on his head on the show."

Covington then dropped an interesting tidbit. He claimed to be on board with participating in a TUF season against Masvidal, but his rival turned the opportunity down. The multi-time welterweight title challenger continued:

"He's the one that denied it. I'm willing to give people what they wanted, James. I wanted to go on that show and bring some entertainment back to TUF, bring some controversy, some truth and facts and honesty – but brutal honest – back to The Ultimate Fighter. But he didn't want to do it. He declined it and he didn't wanna have to be coaching against me for that amount of time for the taping."

The UFC has announced that the upcoming season of TUF will feature newly-minted women's bantamweight champ Julianna Pena and former pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes. ESPN+ will stream TUF 30 once it debuts on May 3rd.

Colby Covington responds to Jorge Masvidal's accusations

It appears that the rivalry between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal isn't over. Days after their UFC 272 bout, Masvidal accused his former teammate of employing dirty tactics during the fight.

'Chaos' dismissed his rival's comments in a recent interview with Submission Radio. The 34-year-old said:

"He’s full of sh**, he’s full of lies, and people believe what I say now because I speak truth, and I speak honestly. Like, yeah, sometimes it’s brutally honest. Sometimes it hurts feelings. Oh, he can go in there to beat people up and send them to the hospital, but it’s okay. Don’t say some mean words. Don’t be a meanie head. But this guy, no one takes this guy serious anymore. If you take that guy serious anymore, then you’re just as uneducated as him, and you probably didn’t get a middle school degree, just like him, Jorge Masvidal."

