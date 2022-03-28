"You're using police security everyday" - Colby Covington roasts LeBron James for "putting targets on police officers' backs"

Colby Covington recently went off on NBA star LeBron James for his take on law enforcement in the United States. James has been a vocal part of the Black Lives Matter movement and has often been seen critical of the way police officers conduct business.

While in conversation with Bob Menery and co. on the Full Send Podcast, Covington offered his take on LeBron James' stance. Covington also spoke of his admiration for first responders, law enforcement, and emergency service workers at length.

While talking about the valor of law enforcement officials and police officers, Kyle Forgeard admitted that he failed to understand people who disliked the police. He argued that every profession had its fair share of poor representatives. Therefore, generalizing the hate against all police officers did not make any sense.

Covington suggested that James was also responsible for furthering the perception of hate against police officers. He also called out the hypocritical nature of his stance against law enforcement officials. Elaborating on those who 'hated on' the police, Covington said:

"That's why I laugh at LeBron James, you know. Like, dude, you're talking s**t, you're putting targets on police officers' backs but then you're using police security every day."

Check out Colby Covington's full appearance on the Full Send Podcast below:

Colby Covington reveals he might walk out with Lil Wayne in his next fight

In the same interaction, Colby Covington revealed that he had developed a close relationship with one of the most influential hip hop artists of this generation, Lil Wayne.

'Chaos' went on to offer some insight into his relationship with the rapper, revealing a potential collaboration with him somewhere down the line.

Covington revealed that the two had briefly discussed the possibility of him featuring in one of his upcoming music videos. He further revealed that the Grammy Award-winning rapper might accompany him on his walkout during his next fight:

"Now we're talking about, he's gonna put me in one of his new songs, one of his albums... Like let me be in a song like, 'God Bless Amerika' and he'll walk out to my next fight with me."

Colby Covington is currently coming off a decisive win against long-time nemesis Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. He managed to outperform 'Gamebred' over the course of five rounds and walked away from the cage with a unanimous decision win under his belt. The fight marked his third win across his last five fights.

