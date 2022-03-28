"The only damage he did is when I slipped on a banana peel" - Colby Covington claims second-round takedown by Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 was a knee for first responders 

Colby Covington recently offered his take on his UFC 268 clash against Kamaru Usman. 'Chaos' declared that he had not been taken down by Usman in the second round. Instead, it was his way of offering first responders a tribute.

UFC 268 saw 'The Nigerian Nightmare' overcome the challenge presented by Covington, walking away with a unanimous decision win at the end of five rounds. The judges scored the contest 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favor of Usman.

While in conversation with Bob Menery and co. on the Full Send Podcast, Covington discussed his UFC 268 outing against Usman:

"First off, the strikes chart, I won every strikes round three, four, five and if you go look at the fight round-by-round, I'm telling you, like, the only damage he did, is when I slipped on a banana peel in the second round, you know. But I wanted to take a knee for first responders. That's what it's all about these days, is taking a knee for you know our heroes here in America. So I took a knee, I got back up, third, fourth, and fifth-round, I dusted his a**."

Kamaru Usman reacts to Colby Covington's comments about UFC 268

In a recent post on social media, Kamaru Usman reacted to Colby Covington's recollection of their UFC 268 brawl. He took to Instagram in a bid to share his reaction with his fans. Usman seemingly took Covington's comments lightly and laughed them off:

"Love it lol."

'Chaos' is currently coming off a unanimous decision victory against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. He dominated 'Gamebred' on the mats to record his third win in his last five fights.

Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand, his manager Ali Abdelaziz told @marc_raimondi. Abdelaziz said Usman is targeting a return for International Fight Week at UFC 276 in T-Mobile Arena on July 2.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, most recently featured in the aforementioned welterweight bout against Covington at UFC 268. Usman is currently recovering from surgery that was conducted to repair a ligament in his hand. He is expected to make his way back to the octagon in July.

