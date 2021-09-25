"A scumbag hall of famer" - Colby Covington reacts to Jon Jones' recent arrest

Colby Covington has weighed in on Jon Jones’ recent arrest. Covington, Jones’ former roommate and training partner, has slammed Jones’ latest charge, which came hours after his Hall of Fame induction.

Taking to his official Twitter account, UFC welterweight star Colby Covington posted a tweet that read:

“So that’s why @JonnyBones beefed up to heavyweight? Dude is a Scumbag Hall of Famer. First ballot.”

Colby Covington and Jon Jones were roommates at Iowa Central Community College back in the day. The two talented athletes, who were then up-and-coming amateur wrestlers, were initially cordial and friendly with one another.

However, they eventually developed a rivalry with each other, one that is still as intense as ever. Colby Covington has often insinuated that Jon Jones used to bully him back in college. Meanwhile, Jones has time and again suggested that 'Chaos' was a weak individual.

In the ensuing years, both Colby Covington and Jon Jones went on to achieve great success in the combat sports world. Covington is a former interim UFC welterweight champion, whereas Jones is a former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Covington is still one of the top welterweights in the world today. The 33-year-old is scheduled to face 170-pound UFC champion Kamaru Usman in a rematch at UFC 268 on November 6.

Jones, meanwhile, is regarded by many as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He recently revealed that he plans to return to the octagon in the second quarter of 2022. He hopes to face the winner of the likely Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane bout for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title.

Jon Jones has been arrested on domestic violence charges

Jon Jones has had his share of run-ins with the law over the years. His most recent arrest came just hours after he participated in the 2021 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony in Las Vegas.

Jones' first fight with Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Thursday's ceremony.

As reported by ESPN, Jones was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He’s reportedly being charged with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

Jon Jones is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center. His total bail is set at $8,000. Furthermore, Jones is on a 12-hour hold and is expected to first appear in front of a court on Saturday. Fans can expect additional details regarding Jon Jones’ situation to unravel soon.

