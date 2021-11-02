"I'm gonna end him" - Colby Covington unloads on 'Louisiana swamp trash' Dustin Poirier, goes after former teammate's wife and daughter

Despite being less than a week away from his rematch with Kamaru Usman, Colby Covington has been taking shots at Dustin Poirier.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole, Covington was asked who he would like to face next should he defeat Usman at UFC 268. The former interim champion initially stated that he would be willing to face off against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in a trilogy bout.

However, Covington doubts Usman would want to fight him again. With that in mind, 'Chaos' believes there's only one other option.

"The only fight that makes sense is that Louisiana swamp trash Dustin Soyrier. He can bring his little Jezabel for a wife, his little prop for a kid. I'm gonna end him."

You can check out Yahoo Sports' full interview with Colby Covington below:

Is Colby Covington vs. Dustin Poirier a feasible matchup?

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier are currently competing in different weight classes in the UFC. Poirier is set to compete for the lightweight belt at UFC 269 next month. 'The Diamond' has also previously competed as low as featherweight.

However, Poirier has hinted at a potential future move up to 170 pounds. Should Covington capture the welterweight belt and Poirier claim the 155-pound strap in December, the UFC may well be tempted to make a champion vs. champion superfight between the two men.

That would of course require Colby Covington to defeat Usman, a feat he failed to accomplish the first time the two men fought in 2019. The champion appears to have only improved as a fighter since that first bout, having defended his belt twice against Jorge Masvidal, as well as once against his former teammate Gilbert Burns.

Covington, meanwhile, has only competed once since his title defeat at UFC 245. He beat former champion Tyron Woodley via TKO last year.

Whether 'Chaos' has put in the necessary work to defeat Usman at the second time of trying will be made clear at UFC 268.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WATCH: The influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov on Justin Gaethje

Edited by Harvey Leonard