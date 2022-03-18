"I don't pay attention to journeymen and jobbers" - Colby Covington weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight

Colby Covington has dismissed the upcoming welterweight clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev and Burns will collide in an all-important fight that could determine the next welterweight title challenger. However, Covington doesn't believe the matchup deserves any recognition. During an interview with James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, 'Chaos' said:

"I mean, I don't pay attention to journeymen and jobbers, to be honest. I'm worried about the biggest and best fights in the company."

Covington then singled out rising star Chimaev, who he apparently believes is overhyped. 'Chaos' compared his achievements to Chimaev's, saying:

"I'm not worried about 'C*mshot' and his fight. He hasn't beaten one contender yet. Let's talk about facts and truths. You're talking about a guy in Colby Covington who has beaten UFC champion after UFC champion – four or five UFC champions on my resume."

Watch our exclusive interview with Covington below:

Burns vs. Chimaev is expected to take place on the main card of UFC 273 in April. It will be the first time Chimaev will square off against a Top 5 welterweight contender.

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is seemingly on the same page as Covington on the topic. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' recently told The Schmo that Burns vs. Chimaev isn't necessarily a No.1-contender fight.

UFC President Dana White, on the other hand, has a different opinion. He recently told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN that "it makes sense" for the winner of Burns vs. Chimaev to receive a championship opportunity.

Colby Covington continues to angle for Dustin Poirier fight

As far as Colby Covington is concerned, the only fight worth talking about is a welterweight matchup between himself and Dustin Poirier. The 34-year-old, of course, has called out Poirier in multiple interviews over the past few months.

"This Dustin, he's like the fifth or sixth guy on the pound-for-pound list," he told Sportskeeda MMA. "So if you're so pound-for-pound and so good, then fight someone that's in your own weight class. You weigh more than me, Dustin. This fight needs to happen."

Poirer has remained uninterested in fighting his former American Top Team stablemate, though. 'The Diamond' told ESPN MMA that he'd rather fight Nate Diaz instead.

