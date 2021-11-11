UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald on why he thinks Kamaru Usman has stopped chasing takedowns

UFC commentator and MMA analyst Brendan Fitzgerald was all praise for reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Fitzgerald highlighted the improvements ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has made to his MMA arsenal since training with Trevor Wittman.

In the aftermath of Usman’s impressive win over Colby Covington in their rematch at UFC 268, Fitzgerald noted that Kamaru Usman’s striking has greatly improved. The octagon voice declared Usman's evolved skill-set is why he's stopped chasing takedowns.

This change has benefitted Usman's overall MMA arsenal, given that he already possesses outstanding grappling skills. During an edition of Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, Fitzgerald stated the following:

“He’s stopped chasing takedowns. That’s the big difference; now that he’s with Trevor Wittman. He likes strikes. He’s got huge power, right? Huge power right hand. What he did to (Jorge) Masvidal is insane. Like, that highlight tape – every time I watch it, I’m just like, ‘Holy smokes!’"

"So now, he’s kind of like, how Brian Ortega fights in these crazy brawl-type of fights. Because Usman knows his wrestling is so good and his takedown defense is so good that if it goes to the ground, I’m fine. If this person wants to take it to the ground, I can shuck them off. So, as long as it’s going well for me striking-wise, and I feel in control, I’m going to keep it there. And he has the power to end fights, as he’s shown. He’s like that really tough puzzle to figure out. It’s proven to be impossible in the UFC.”

You can watch Brendan Fitzgerald’s conversation with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping in the video below:

A much-discussed dream match between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev could be on the cards in 2022

Presently, there’s no clear-cut No. 1 contender to challenge Kamaru Usman. Nevertheless, many in the MMA community have clamored for a fight between undefeated welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev and 'The Nigerian Nightmare.'

The belief is Chimaev’s wrestling credentials and KO power pose a stylistic threat to Usman. ‘The Chechen Wolf’ is coming off a spectacular submission win over perennial welterweight contender Li Jingliang at UFC 267.

Khamzat Chimaev, on his part, lobbied for a shot at the 170 lb title. The consensus is beating a top-five welterweight in his next fight would earn Chimaev a shot against Usman in 2022. Neither Chimaev’s nor Usman’s respective next opponents and comeback dates have yet been revealed.

