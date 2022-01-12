"No chinks in this armor!" - Conor McGregor emphatically shows off his Forged Stout cream

Conor McGregor has always been a huge fan of Irish liquor. Recently, 'Notorious' was seen showing off the cream from a glass of Forged Irish Stout.

In a recent video on McGregor's Instagram, a frothed glass is seen spinning while a voice in the background says:

"Oh yeah, spin that around. You won't see no gaps. No gaps, no chinks in this armor yeah."

Conor McGregor ventured into the world of liquor with the launch of his famous Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018. McGregor no longer owns a major stake in the brand after he sold it to Mexican liquor brand Proximo Spirits.

The Forged Irish Stout, brewed by the former UFC champion, is exclusively available at McGregor's Black Forge Inn. McGregor also claimed that the brew tasted commercial success soon after its release.

When is Conor McGregor likely to return

Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 257 in January 2021. 'The Diamond' scored a second-round TKO win over McGregor after thrashing his lead leg with vicious kicks.

McGregor and Poirier clashed for a third time at UFC 264 in July 2021. 'Notorious' dropped the rubber match via TKO after his leg gave way due to a freak injury at the end of the first round.

According to McGregor's long-time coach John Kavanagh, 'Notorious' can be expected to return to the octagon this summer. Kavanagh recently told MMA Junkie:

"I would say early summer. I think he's on target for that. We're not back to MMA training yet, but he can do all the strength and conditioning, and he's being sensible about the approach of it. I do a little bit of talks at local schools in Dublin and I will always use him as an example of what we can do in life when we get setbacks. There's nobody that comes back better than him. There's nobody that uses losses to fuel themself to learn new things about their body, to learn new things about training, and come back and do very well."

